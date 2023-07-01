Summers 2023: Stylish beach outfits worn by Bollywood divas

MUMBAI: It's time to get ready for your well-deserved vacation by packing your luggage and heading to the beach. Take inspiration from Bollywood divas if you want to look beautiful and stylish at the beach while you're on vacation. Let's take a look at beachwear styles inspired by Bollywood actor who have been trendsetting their distinctive looks on sandy coasts.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday often embraces playful and youthful fashion. Choose fun and colorful beach co-ords with kaftans or sarongs with vibrant prints or tassels. Don't forget to add some playful accessories like straw hats or colorful beaded jewelry.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is known for her stunning beach looks. To channel her sun-kissed sensuality, opt for bold bikini sets with unique cut-outs or interesting detailing. Play with colors and patterns to make a statement and accessorize with oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy often embraces a simple yet elegant style. Choose breezy and lightweight maxi dresses in soft pastel or neon shades. Look for flowy fabrics that can be easily layered or tied at the waist. Pair the dress with minimalist sandals and delicate jewelry for a touch of elegance.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's beach style is often bold and glamorous. Consider high-waisted bikini bottoms paired with a statement-making bikini top. Look for metallic or sequined details, vibrant colors, or floral prints. Add some statement accessories like body chains or anklets to complete the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fierce and edgy fashion choices. To channel her style, opt for a trendy swimsuit. Look for bold prints, mesh details, or asymmetrical cuts. Complete the look with chunky sandals and a stylish hat.