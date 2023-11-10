Style with saree, brocade pant suits this Deepavali

CHENNAI: Deepavali is just around the corner, and who doesn’t want to look their best during this season, be it a friendly card party, a long night of dance party, or just a chill evening with your loved ones? Be festival-ready with five different looks that will elevate your dressing game. The festive looks are suggested by Shamshad Begum, who curates content related to fashion and food

A saree is the most exquisite and gorgeous Indian outfit, in my opinion. As a South Indian at heart, my first preference is always the evergreen Kanjeevaram Silk saree, which needs no introduction. I cannot take my eyes off Rekha every time she adorns this classic outfit with hair full of mallipoo and traditional gold jewels that complement it like a match made in heaven.

Dhoti pants/skirt with a cape: This option gained popularity when many celebrities started ditching traditional outfits for a more Indo-Western look that exudes style and comfort. Whether it’s a printed cape set or an embellished one, this outfit is sure to be an instant hit and become a crowd favourite.

Brocade pant suit: This stunning outfit is a sure head-turner. If you want to stand out from the crowd, head to a fabric store, get yourself the best brocade material available in the market, and have it stitched to perfection. The key here is to find the best tailor to ensure it looks well-fitted. Add a choker and high heels, and you’re ready to rock this look.

Lehenga: This look is ethereal and stays in my mind. A well-fitted blouse with a gorgeous lehenga/skirt paired with a heavy/simple dupatta is a delightful choice for this festive season. It’s an easy look to put together quickly yet manages to steal the show every single time. I also love the South Indian version (pavadai daavani) of this, which I’ve seen trending this Deepavali in many stores I visited. If you want to skip the dupatta, opt for a western crop top with a brocade lehenga to bring in the glam.

Kaftans/co-ord set: A full-length kaftan in a monochromatic colour or an embellished co-ord set makes for a comfortable yet stylish choice. If you’re someone who prefers functionality, then choose one in emerald green, deep purple, or fuchsia pink. Throw on chandelier earrings and embellished gold wedges, and you’re ready to make a statement that less can be more, even for the festival of lights.