SRK looks dapper as he gets snapped at Mumbai airport ahead of 'Dunki' release

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fashion game is always on point. On Sunday morning, SRK was snapped at the Mumbai airport, where he aced the casual look.

Several pictures and videos of the 'Don' actor surfaced on social media.





In the video, SRK could be seen getting out of his luxurious white car. He opted for a casual and comfortable look.

He looked handsome as he donned a black sweatshirt worn over a black T-shirt. He completed the look with baggy pants, black sunglasses and some dainty accessories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki'.