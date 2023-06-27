Sonam to Sara: Celebrity-Inspired Eid al-Adha 2023 Outfit Ideas

Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar, is just around the corner. It's a time to celebrate with family and friends while looking your absolute best. If you're seeking inspiration for your Eid al-Adha 2023 outfit, why not take cues from the fashion choices of Bollywood celebrities? From the timeless elegance of Sonam Kapoor to the contemporary chic of Sara Ali Khan, let's have a look at celebrity-inspired outfit ideas that will help you create a stunning look for this special occasion.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress, when it comes to glamorous and head-turning outfits. Her heavily embroidered white suit is a breathtaking ensemble that can make a lasting impression on any festive occasion.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon carries herself with grace and poise in every outfit she wears. Her choice of a regal green lehenga showcases her impeccable sense of style. You can consider styling it with golden accessories and jewellery. Opt for statement pieces like a choker necklace and earrings in gold tones to add a touch of luxury.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's fashion choices often showcase a blend of traditional elements with modern trends. To achieve her contemporary chic style for Eid al-Adha, pair a white dupatta with an a-line kurta and cigarette pants. Complement the outfit with statement earrings and a pair of trendy heels for a fashion-forward look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's black churidar salwar suit features a well-fitted kurta, paired with churidar pants that taper at the ankles. This combination accentuates the curves and creates an elegant and graceful look. To complement this black churidar salwar suit, opt for silver accessories to add a touch of glamour.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi's black Anarkali suit combines the timeless black colour, the flowing Anarkali silhouette, and intricate embellishments, creating a captivating ensemble that will make a lasting impression. With the right accessories and styling, you can channel Huma's fashion-forward approach and exude confidence and grace on any special occasion.