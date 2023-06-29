Sonam represents India in floral print saree at UK PM Rishi's reception

LONDON: Actor Sonam Kapoor attended the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception in the UK-India Week 2023 in a beautiful floral printed saree. On Wednesday, she posted a couple of pictures of herself in a floral print saree on Instagram.

Sonam draped a green saree with a white floral print blazer. She amped up the glamour quotient with red earrings and a green stone ring. She raised the glam quotient with bold red lipstick with minimal makeup.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK india week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer."

This saree is from the shelves of the designer Rohit Bal.