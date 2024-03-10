MUMBAI: Sini Shetty from India out of Miss World 2024 race.

At the grand finale of the 71st edition of the pageant, being held in India after 28 years, Shetty was bested by Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun who made it to the top 4 of the contest on Saturday. Shetty, the 22-year-old trained Bharatanatyam dancer who was born and raised in Mumbai, was crowned Miss India World in 2022.

A 12-member jury -- consisting of Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar, actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde; Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation; film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and news personality Rajat Sharma -- presided over the Miss World 2024 pageant. Representatives from 112 countries participated at the event, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC here. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Megan Young, winner of Miss World 2013 pageant.

Chhillar was the most recent Indian to win the pageant. Earlier, Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the competition for the country.

India last hosted the Miss World pageant in 1996, which saw Irene Skliva of Greece emerge as the winner.