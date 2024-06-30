Sidharth Malhotra rocks summer look in new pics from his European vacation

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently delighted his fans as he shared picturesque glimpses of his European holiday. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the 'Shershaah' actor posted a series of pictures as he strolled through the scenic landscapes.

Sidharth looked dapper in a laid-back yet fashionable ensemble that complemented the lush green backdrop. The Yodha actor wore a red printed half-sleeve shirt, perfectly capturing the essence of summer. He paired it with white thin-striped pants and matching shoes, completing his look with a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, Sidharth wrote, "Following the path less travelled." Soon after Sidharth dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comments section. One user wrote, "What a sight!" Another user commented, "Lovely Pics." "Handsome guy," wrote a third user. Just a couple of days back, Sidharth dropped another photo from his European vacation where he looked handsome.



