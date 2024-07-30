Shilpa Shetty dazzles in golden saree, glossy lips & smokey eyes

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday left the internet ablaze with her golden saree look, setting major ethnic fashion goals.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who has 32.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a string of photos, in which we can see her wearing a sheer golden saree, with matching beads on the border. She has paired it with the matching sleeveless blouse, which has a sweetheart neckline.

For the makeup, Shilpa opted for – glossy brown nude lips, golden eyeshadow, thick brows and smokey eyes. She has kept her hair straight open.

Shilpa has accessorised the look with golden earrings, and a matching bangle.

The post is captioned as: "GOLD #workmode #delhidiaries", followed by a wink, and sparkle emoji.

A fan commented on the post and said: "dignified, regal". Another user said: "Queen in gold."

Another fan wrote: "Graceful and elegance at their best."

Shilpa had made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller movie 'Baazigar'. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. She then went on to feature in movies like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Dhadkan', 'Garv: Pride & Honour', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Hungama 2', and 'Nikamma'.

Recently, she starred in the comedy-drama 'Sukhee', directed by Sonal Joshi. It also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Shilpa has also featured as Tara in 'Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She next has 'KD' in the pipeline.