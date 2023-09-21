Shilpa Shetty dances her heart out as she bids farewell to Lord Ganesha

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Wednesday bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Shilpa along with her sister Shamita Shetty, husband Raj Kundra and other family members were spotted by the paps outside their residence for Ganpati Visarjan.

Shilpa was seen dancing their heart out on the dhol beats.





The ‘Dhadkan’ actor was seen donning a pink and yellow traditional saree. She also wore a special yellow blouse which had ‘Sukhee’ written on it.



Several pictures and videos of the actor dancing along with her family members went viral on social media.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently gearing up for the release of her next family entertainer film ‘Sukhee’ which is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.



The trailer gave a sneak peek into the life of Sukhee (essayed by Shilpa), a dedicated housewife. However, her monotonous routine takes a turn when she decides to break free from her prosaic life and voyages to Delhi to attend her school reunion with her friends. Kusha Kapila plays the role of Shilpa’s best friend in the film, while Chaitannya Choudhry essays the role of Shilpa’s husband.





The film deals with patriarchy and women’s empowerment with a dash of comedy.



‘Sukhee’ marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.