Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: 5 celebs who are paparazzi’s favourite

MUMBAI: Actors being papped and seen as they go about town is very common these days. Some are photographed as they leave the airport or arrive, while others are photographed as they return from their exercises.

While most celebrities grin or welcome the paparazzi, several of today's stars have gone a step farther. Netizens and fans observe and appreciate their performers' gestures. Let's take a look at some of the most famous celebrities that distinguish out owing to their paparazzi interactions.

Sara Ali Khan:

The cheerful, chirpy actress is by far the nicest of the current crop of actresses. She carries her upbeat demeanour with her wherever she goes and is always pleasant, even when surrounded by paparazzi. Everyone admires her honest behaviour, as she was recently observed riding an auto rickshaw when her car was late.

Janhvi Kapoor:

When it comes to comic comebacks and funny public appearances, Janhvi Kapoor is the one. She is always smiley and never lets the paps go by without a good pose. Be it a glam look or a post-workout look, freshness is always common in her looks. The Dhadak fame is the paps favourite by a very good margin.

Kareena Kapoor:

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys being photographed and is aware that she is the most popular star, thus she has never shied away from being photographed.

Rasha Thadani:

Rasha Thadani is best described as casual and outgoing! She is the adorable, outgoing daughter of Raveena Tandon, and she charms hearts with her casual and sociable interactions.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday is all smiles as she sees photographers. Instead of hiding her face, she constantly poses with her lovely smile. Ananya's airport appearances are typically praised for being relaxed and comfy. Her confident stances and kind demeanour have earned her a following among the media and the internet.