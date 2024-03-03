Sanjay reaches Jamnagar in style for Anant-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

JAMNAGAR: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday arrived in Jamnagar to be part of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. In the videos captured by paps, Sanjay Dutt can be seen making his way towards the venue in a car.

Dressed in a pink-toned short kurta that he paired with cargo pants, Sanjay was seen in his usual style.





Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.



