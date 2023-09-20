Salman Khan opts ethnic look for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

MUMBAI: After attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence, superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday arrived at business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s house ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai.

The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor looked handsome as he donned a blue kurta paired with a white pyjama. He was seen in his new bald look.

Several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced on social media.

Actor Salman Khan marked his presence along with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.





Apart from him, celebs like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Rekha and Shanaya Kapoor among others also arrived at Antilia for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.



The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is characterised by the installation of Ganesha idols at home and in gilded pandals (make-shift stage).

The 10-day festival ends with the idols taken for Visarjan through elaborate immersion processions.

The idols are immersed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.