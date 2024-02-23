Salman grabs eyeballs with his funky airport look, wears pants with his face painted on back

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is one such actor who does not prefer to experiment too much with his style. However, his latest appearance at the Mumbai airport saw him in a completely fashionable avatar.

The 'Dabangg' star arrived at the airport in the early hours of Friday wearing a blue t-shirt that he paired with a black varsity jacket and white trousers. His white pants caught everyone's attention as it had his face painted at the back. He completed his look with a vintage baker boy cap and black shoes.

Salman's funky look left everyone impressed. Reacting to his appearance, a social media user commented, "Bhai ka swag ekdum alag hai."

"Hahaha...do do bhai," another one wrote. Salman was seen in a fun mood. He shared a laugh with those who met him outside the airport. He also met politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan at the airport.