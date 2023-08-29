Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebs-approved outfit ideas to ace festive dressing

Madhuri Dixit's contemporary ethnic look in the red outfit sounds absolutely stunning and fashion-forward. Sharara pants are known for their flare and comfort. They offer ease of movement and add a touch of drama to the outfit. The intricate threadwork and embellishments on the outfit make it stand out. A jacket with power shoulders adds a touch of drama and boldness to the ensemble. Jackets like these are versatile and can be paired with other outfits as well.