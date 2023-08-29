Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebs-approved outfit ideas to ace festive dressing

NEW DELHI: Bollywood celebrities often set the trend when it comes to fashion, so taking style inspiration from them can be a fantastic idea. Here are some celebrity-inspired traditional outfit ideas for Rakhi that will help you achieve a traditional look.
1.Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's kurta and palazzo set sounds like a stylish and comfortable choice for Rakhi or any festive occasion. When wearing an outfit like this, you can keep your accessories minimal to let the outfit shine. Add some statement earrings or bangles to complete the look. Comfort and style can go hand in hand, and Alia Bhatt's kurta and palazzo set seem to strike that balance beautifully.
2.Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha's co-ord set in black with shimmery details sounds like a trendy and elegant choice for festive occasions. You can play with your hairstyle and makeup to match the occasion. Consider a sleek bun or loose curl waves and makeup that complements the outfit's colour palette. Nushrratt's choice seems to strike a balance between contemporary fashion and traditional charm, making it a suitable option for festive gatherings.
3.Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday Celebrating Rakshabandhan in a classic saree with a modern twist, as demonstrated by Ananya Panday, can be a fantastic and fashionable choice. Ananya Panday's saree look is a fine example of how you can blend tradition and modernity to create a memorable and stylish outfit for Rakhi. It's a versatile choice that allows you to make a fashion statement while honouring the cultural significance of the event.
4.Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit's contemporary ethnic look in the red outfit sounds absolutely stunning and fashion-forward. Sharara pants are known for their flare and comfort. They offer ease of movement and add a touch of drama to the outfit. The intricate threadwork and embellishments on the outfit make it stand out. A jacket with power shoulders adds a touch of drama and boldness to the ensemble. Jackets like these are versatile and can be paired with other outfits as well.
5.DEEPIKA PADUKONE
Deepika Padukone's polka dot pink kurta ensemble sounds like a charming and breezy choice for those who prefer elegant simplicity. Breezy outfits are perfect for summer festivals. Intricate gold embroidery work adds a touch of elegance and richness to the kurta.