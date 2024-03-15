Priyanka Chopra raises glam quotient in white outfit at an event in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is back in India, raised the glam quotient with her stunning look at the event in Mumbai today.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Priyanka stepped out for an event by brand Bulgari wearing a white two-piece set.

She wore a white crop top with a plunging neckline and lace detailing over it with matching pants.

Priyanka completed her look with a bling diamond choker and kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

Priyanka on Thursday arrived in India with her cute daughter Malti Marie.

The paparazzi were excitedly awaiting Priyanka's arrival, and she smiled and waved politely. Her beautiful black outfit was accented with a contemporary cowboy hat, making her seem effortlessly chic.

Meanwhile, her daughter Malti looked adorable in a gorgeous green dress.

The 'Dostana' actress, as always, looked stunning as she posed for the camera with her little munchkin.

Earlier, she took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable selfie with her daughter. She wrote in the caption, "Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go!"

Talking about her work front, after turning executive producer for 'To Kill A Tiger', Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star in 'The Bluff', which will be directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka took to Instagram and announced her new project. She wrote, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain."

Hollywood actor Karl Urban is in talks to join 'The Bluff' team.

As per Deadline, set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The movie, produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers.

This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series 'Citadel'.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.