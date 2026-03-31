Premam Silks debuts with a modern take on timeless handloom luxury

CHENNAI: Celebrating the timeless elegance of Indian textiles and the spirit of modern femininity, Premam Silks, the newest venture by entrepreneur Swarnamugi Raghupathy is set to make its grand debut in the city on April 2 and 3 at the Folly, Amethyst.
Premam Silks is an ode to the grace, strength, and beauty of every woman. Thoughtfully curated, the debut collection brings together tradition and innovation, with pieces that encourage women to embrace their most powerful and radiant selves.
The launch collection features an exquisite range of handpicked sarees and ensembles, including exclusive Banaras and Kanchivaram silks reimagined through contemporary concepts and design sensibilities. The brand also introduces distinctive fusion creations such as Bandhini Paithanis, Banaras silks with delicate organza borders, unique Paithani weave lehengas, and elegant Banaras salwar suits.
“Premam Silks celebrates the goddess within every woman through weaves that carry heritage, craftsmanship, and soul. Each piece is designed to make you feel beautiful, confident and connected to your roots,” says Swarnamugi Raghupathy.