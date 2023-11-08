Patrick Dempsey named People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive

LOS ANGELES: 'Ferrari' and 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Patrick Dempsey has been named as the People's sexiest man alive for 2023.



He was revealed as this year's honoree during Tuesday night's broadcast of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

Prior to unveiling Dempsey as the sexiest man alive, the actor participated in a Q&A with the audience while wearing a realistic lizard face filter, followed by a donkey filter on the late-night talk show, reports 'Variety'.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," Dempsey told 'People' in the publication's article revealing him as this year's winner.

"It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

Asked how he first reacted to the news, Dempsey replied with a laugh, "I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid!"

Pedro Pascal, Timothee Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz and Philadelphia Eagles' star centre Jason Kelce were name-dropped earlier in the day as the "many, many sexy men" featured in the publication's 2023 sexiest man alive issue alongside honoree Dempsey.

The sexiest man alive feature has been an annual event for People magazine since the award's inception in 1985 with inaugural winner Mel Gibson at age 29.

Last year's honoree was Chris Evans, while other recent winners include Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba.