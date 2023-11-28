Parineeti Chopra looks dazzling in shimmery attire, pics inside

MUMBAI: Actor Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday, dropped unseen pictures from her wedding rituals on social media. The 'Mission Raniganj' actor took to Instagram and shared some pictures where she looks dazzling in a shimmery co-ord set with a choker necklace and minimal makeup.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Bling it on! = absolutely original never used before caption."

Recently, Parineeti's brothers Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra also dropped unseen pictures from her wedding.

Shivang took to Instagram and shared a beautiful snap where three of them looked beautiful in their white attires. He captioned the post, "The 3. @parineetichopra @thisissahajchopra." On the other hand, Sahaj posted a photo from the Haldi function. "And @shivangchopra99 and I both gained an elder brother!" he wrote.