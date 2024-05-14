Off to London, Tara Sutaria flaunts cool chic look in black oversized tee, shorts & boots

Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|14 May 2024 7:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-14 07:00:56.0  )
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria (Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria)

MUMBAI: Actress Tara Sutaria on Tuesday gave cool chic look vibes in an all-black outfit at the Mumbai airport as she is off to London.

The visuals show Tara wearing an oversized black T-shirt paired with matching shorts. She opted for glossy lips, blushed cheeks, and her hair was left straight and flowing.

The actress accessorised the look with a cross-body sling bag, cat eye-shaped sunglasses, a watch, and black boots.

Tara was seen hugging her father as the latter came to drop her off at the airport.

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress took to Instagram stories and shared a beautiful selfie with the caption: "See you in a few hours London".

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller ‘Apurva’. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, she was featured in movies like ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Tadap’, and ‘Heropanti 2’.

IANS

