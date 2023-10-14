Newlywed Parineeti Chopra flaunts sindoor, choora at Lakme Fashion Week ramp

NEW DELHI: Newlywed actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday, walked the ramp during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. Parineeti turned a muse for One Infinite presented by Faabiiana and Vvani by Vani Vats.

The showstopper for Vats donned an ivory saree with heavy border embroidery and flaunted her look with sindoor and pink chooras (bangles). Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, Rajasthan last month.

The actress looked gorgeous in her shimmery sari with a dupatta styled as a shrug. She completed the look with a beautiful necklace, ear studs and statement rings.

"@parineetichopra for One Infinite presents Faabiiana on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI," Page of Lakme Fashion Week.

While sharing her excitement, she said, "I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city Delhi so it is a very special feeling. Karishma is always one of my favourites and I have been wearing her design for so long that I wanted one of my wedding outfits designed by her."





According to the designer's note, Vani's collection 'Piroi' is dedicated to honouring the contemporary bride and her unwavering commitment to the institution of marriage. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6.



