National Handloom Day: Bollywood divas and their love for handloom sarees

MUMBAI: National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year to promote and honour the rich heritage of traditional handloom weaving in India. Bollywood celebrities have been seen wearing handloom sarees at public events, award functions, and even in their daily lives, adding to the allure and charm of these traditional weaves. Bollywood divas who were known for their admiration for handloom sarees:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sonam Kapoor is renowned for her fashion-forward choices. She frequently embraced handloom sarees in her wardrobe and made numerous public appearances wearing them, setting trends for her fans to follow.





Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut has always expressed her love for handloom sarees. She has been seen donning handwoven sarees on various occasions, adding a touch of elegance and grace to her looks.





Dia Mirza The former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza is known for her eco-friendly and sustainable choices. She often chooses handloom sarees for red-carpet events and social gatherings, promoting ethical fashion.





Rekha Veteran Bollywood actor Rekha is an icon when it comes to carrying traditional attire, especially handloom sarees. She has been spotted in exquisite handloom sarees on several occasions, setting an example for generations to come.





Vidya Balan Vidya Balan has been a vocal advocate of Indian handloom sarees. She often graces events and promotions in handwoven sarees, promoting traditional weaves from different regions of India.



