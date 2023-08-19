Little black dress to Slip dress: 5 dresses inspo for the weekend

CHENNAI: As we are heading into the weekend, here are five types of dress ideas from cafe outings to partying and some ideas to embrace feminine fashion for your weekend outings.

1) Little black dress (LBD): Little black dress known as LBD is a must-have in the wardrobe. A black dress paired with red lipstick, dainty accessories, and black heels, and you are all set for the weekend party. As they say, no one messes with a woman with red lipstick.





2) Printed maxi dress: Printed maxi dresses paired with totes and flats are a simple yet, comfy look for those beach dates with family on the weekends. Maxi dresses vary with prints such as floral prints to checked prints. There are a variety of maxi dresses one can choose according to their personal style.

3) Bodycon dress: Bodycon dresses paired with a denim jacket and white sneakers can be classy outfit inspo for solo dates, and cute cafe hopping on the weekends. This is such an add-on to enhance your personal style while keeping it simple.

4) Sequin dress: Sequin dresses are generally for weekend parties and clubbing. Paired with pointed heels, the overall outfit looks elegant and can be opted for farewell parties for those weekend nights.

5) Slip dress: Slip dresses can be paired with T-shirts for a cozy weekend for a casual yet chic look. And Satin slip-on dresses can be donned with heels for a party looks with the right kind of accessories.