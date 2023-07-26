Kiara turns desi Barbie for Falguni, Shane Peacock at ICW 2023

NEW DELHI: The India Couture Week kicked off with a spectacular display of fashion and elegance as Bollywood actor Kiara Advani stole the spotlight with her desi ‘Barbie’ look, gracing the runway as the showstopper for renowned designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

As the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor glided down the ramp, all eyes were on her mesmerizing ensemble from the 'Renaissance Reverie' collection, unveiled by Falguni Shane Peacock at the opening show of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2023 on Tuesday.

Kiara's stunning ‘Barbie’ look featured a shimmery pink slit skirt paired with a matching blouse, radiating grace and sophistication. Opting for a minimalistic approach, she went for a no-accessory look, complementing her attire with a soft, subtle makeup style that accentuated her natural beauty.

Ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock set the stage on fire as they inaugurated the 16th edition of India Couture Week at the opulent Taj Palace in New Delhi. The evening commenced with a captivating dance performance, setting the perfect tone for the fashion extravaganza that awaited the audience.

Known for their innovation and artistic vision, Falguni and Shane Peacock continue to push boundaries with every collection they present. This year, they paid a glorious homage to the Renaissance era, blending rich Indian culture, traditional techniques, and exquisite craftsmanship seamlessly into their creations. Offering a sneak peek of their masterpiece, Falguni Shane Peacock shared a behind-the-scenes moment, teasing fashion enthusiasts with glimpses of their captivating collection on social media. The signature couture line, 'Renaissance Reverie,' showcases the designers' artistic prowess and their ability to fuse the grandeur of the past with the sophistication of the present.

Kiara Advani, the muse for tonight's fashion gala, expressed her excitement for the show on social media platforms. Earlier, she had also shared a short video, giving a glimpse of the showstopper preparations alongside the designers from their studio. In the caption, Kiara wrote, "Showstopper prep! Walking the ramp together after agess," indicating the exhilarating anticipation for the runway showcase. Falguni and Shane Peacock's illustrious journey in the fashion industry spans decades, and they have even collaborated with global icons, including the renowned actress Sarah Jessica Parker. The duo's signature creation adorned the star in the Sex And The City Reboot, showcasing the designers' influence on the global fashion scene. One of the highlights of their latest collection is the mesmerizing Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, featuring hand-embroidered Resham-work in chequered patterns on the full-sleeved blouse and motifs, blending a beautiful combination of maroon and cobalt blue. The ensemble exuded grace and elegance, reflecting the designers' artistic finesse.

Previously, FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi expressed his excitement for the extravagant showcase at the 16th edition of India Couture Week. He highlighted how the event celebrates age-old craftsmanship, tailored to suit contemporary tastes, and expressed pride in the association with Reliance Brands Ltd., which promises to elevate the fashion extravaganza. With the opening show setting the standard high, India Couture Week 2023 promises to be a treat for the discerning audience, with leading couturiers presenting their exquisite creations, epitomizing the timeless elegance that couture embodies.