Khushi Kapoor making waves at Paris Fashion Week

NEW DE:HI: Paris Fashion Week witnessed a significant moment in the fashion world as emerging sensation Khushi Kapoor grabbed centre stage as she attended Dior's ready-to-wear Spring Summer 24 show held in the world's fashion capital.

The rising fashion diva was the only face to be seen from the Indian film industry, ahead of her debut. What we can’t get over is her red-carpet appearance which was nothing short of spectacular in a pristine white dress with a petite Dior handbag. Her Dior look, meticulously curated by the renowned fashion house, reflected the elegance and sophistication that defines Dior's style.

"I am thrilled to attend Dior's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 24 show here in Paris at fashion week. I have always associated the fashion house with timeless elegance in a chic avatar and this collection personifies just that. This is my first time at Paris Fashion Week and it's been an amazing experience to be around such incredible names in the world of fashion and beyond and the overall energy here. Thank you to the lovely Dior family and I wish to be back soon", says Khushi.

Khushi is gearing up for her debut with Zoya Akthar's much-awaited directorial, The Archies, on Netflix, releasing worldwide on December 7.