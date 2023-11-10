Kartik Aaryan effortlessly slays desi look at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash

MUMBAI: The festival of lights, Diwali is just two days away and Sara Ali Khan is in all festivity mode. She hosted a Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai on Thursday night. Sara's many close friends attended her party.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Kartik Aaryan arrived in style.

After the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor was seen entering Sara's house, the pictures and videos went viral on social media.

He wore a bright yellow kurta that he paired with a white pyjama and kolhapuris.





He sported a clean-shaved look for the bash. The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor greeted paps with folded hands.





Back when Sara and Kartik were working together on Imtiyaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', they both were rumoured to be dating. The two, however, reportedly parted ways after a while.







