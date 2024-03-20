Kalki Fashion head shares do's and don'ts of stepping out in Indian wear

NEW DELHI: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Tabu and many other Bollywood actresses have often flaunted Indian wear on the runway or on the red carpet. However, to don these beautiful outfits, there is a set of dos and don'ts which can amp up the look, shared by Nishit Gupta, director of luxury label Kalki.

“When it comes to donning Indian wear, the key is to strike a balance between tradition and modernity,” Gupta told IANS.

Accessorising plays a major role in amping up the look.

“It is where you learn to accessorise modern jewellery or handbags over vibrant ethnic styles,” Gupta added.

Dressing according to the occasion and not over accessorising, plays an important part.

“However, one must also learn to know where to avoid over-accessorising and opt for a minimalist look to dazzle a particular occasion.”