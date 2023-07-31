“It’s a tough collection that I was trying to pull off”: Designer Anamika on her couture ensembles

NEW DELHI: Fashion designer Anamika Khanna, on Sunday, wowed the audience with her latest collection at the India Couture Week 2023.

Actor Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for Khanna, she wore a beige floor-length silhouette, featuring 3D applique work, florals, pearls and thread work with a thigh-high slit and statement necklace to accessorize her look.

Talking exclusively to ANI about her latest collection, Khanna said, “There’s a lot of handcraft, there’s a lot of marriage of old world with contemporary settings and there’s a lot of techniques that we’ve used, there’s a lot of art that we’ve amalgamated into the collection as well. In the whole collection there was so much experimentation, it’s a tough collection that I was trying to pull off.”

Khanna displayed her outfits that had both a sequence and were influenced by art that have both contemporary and vintage elements.

Talking about how much time it took her to create the collection, she shared, “Sometimes it just takes months and months, it’s the thought that takes much more time.”

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, who made their Cannes red carpet debut this year, kicked off the FDCI Opening Show on August 25 with beautiful art pieces.

Rahul Mishra will be closing the week off on August 2.