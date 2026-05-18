Fashion

India-France residency programme returns for 4th edition

Over the past three edi­tions, the ini­ti­at­ive has sup­por­ted nearly 100 res­id­ents and helped cre­ate col­lab­or­a­tions across lit­er­at­ure, visual arts, design, trans­la­tion, and craft tra­di­tions. Many par­ti­cipants have con­tin­ued work­ing together even after their res­id­en­cies, lead­ing to exhib­i­tions, pub­lic­a­tions, trans­la­tions, and long-term cre­at­ive part­ner­ships.
Detail of work done by Julia Bourdet, resident at Maison des auteurs (Angoulême) and Sunaparanta Goa Centre for Arts (Goa)
Detail of work done by Julia Bourdet, resident at Maison des auteurs (Angoulême) and Sunaparanta Goa Centre for Arts (Goa)
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The French Insti­tute in India and the French Embassy in India have announced the launch of the fourth edi­tion of Villa Swagatam. This cross-res­id­ency pro­gramme encour­ages long-term artistic and lit­er­ary exchange between France and South Asia. Launched in 2023, Villa Swagatam has grown into a plat­form con­nect­ing artists, writers, trans­lat­ors, design­ers, research­ers, and craft prac­ti­tion­ers through immers­ive res­id­en­cies last­ing between one and three months. The pro­gramme focuses on lit­er­at­ure, arts, and crafts, encour­aging par­ti­cipants to engage with new cul­tural spaces and col­lab­or­at­ive prac­tices.

Over the past three edi­tions, the ini­ti­at­ive has sup­por­ted nearly 100 res­id­ents and helped cre­ate col­lab­or­a­tions across lit­er­at­ure, visual arts, design, trans­la­tion, and craft tra­di­tions. Many par­ti­cipants have con­tin­ued work­ing together even after their res­id­en­cies, lead­ing to exhib­i­tions, pub­lic­a­tions, trans­la­tions, and long-term cre­at­ive part­ner­ships.

“The cre­at­ors who join the Villa Swagatam fam­ily are true pas­seurs: they build bridges between places, prac­tices, and per­spect­ives, whether encoun­ter­ing the eco­sys­tem for the first time or return­ing to it with a fresh vis­ion,” HE Thi­erry Mathou, Ambas­sador of France in India, said. He added that each edi­tion brings together a wide range of projects shaped through these cul­tural exchanges.

More details about the res­id­en­cies are avail­able on the offi­cial Villa Swagatam web­site. Applic­a­tions for the 2026-27 res­id­en­cies are open till May 31 for both French and Indian applic­ants.

India-France residency programme
French Embassy in India

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