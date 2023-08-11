Independence Day 2023: Check out these celeb approved tricolour outfits

NEW DELHI: Independence Day is the time when we remember those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and pay our tribute to them. On this day, we often attend flag hoisting ceremonies and events to be part of this celebration. We all love to celebrate this festival of freedom in different ways and who would not love to dress up in a special way that goes well with the occasion and conveys our feeling of patriotism also. If you are confused, then you can take inspiration from these B-town stars. Take a look at these celeb-inspired tricolor dresses below.

Sara Ali Khan If you are looking for an ethnic outfit, then Sara Ali Khan’s all-white chikankari or Anarkali suit can be the best option. It looks elegant, soothing for the season and comfortable also.





Kangana Ranaut For every such occasion, a sari can be the best option. You can opt for any colour from the tricolours and opt for handloom saris or go for net ones. Take a cue from Kangana’s orange sari with a beautiful border. Her perfect jewellery and hairdo make her look glamorous and stunning.





Priyanka Chopra If you want to look simple and modern and are not in the mood to dress up in traditional style, then pair up a beautiful tricolour stole with a white top and denim jeans and here you are ready to go out.





Aditi Rao Hydari Take a cue from Aditi and you can also opt for green colour silk lehenga or any other fabric that suits you. Opt for matching jewellery and if you have long hair, you can keep a ponytail or wrap your hair into a bun





Kareena Kapoor You can also take a cue from Kareena Kapoor's blue organza suit, which can be a perfect choice for I-Day. It is comfortable and looks elegant. Kareena has opted for minimal makeup and a jhumka. You can also wear matching jutis to complete the look.























