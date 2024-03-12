How to slay minimal makeup look like Bollywood divas

MUMBAI: Ever wondered how Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt achieve that natural, glowing look with seemingly no heavy makeup? Recreating their minimalistic appearance involves considering several factors like the right amount of makeup, and choosing the appropriate makeup items. To make it simple for you, we’ve created an easy guide to help you achieve a minimal makeup look, just like your favourite celebrities.

Prioritize your skin for a radiant, well-hydrated result To achieve that minimal makeup look, you need to focus on skincare. Make sure your skin is moisturized and well-hydrated before applying makeup. Consider using a facial oil for a glowing and hydrated finish that complements minimal makeup.

Opt for light coverage to master a natural ‘barely there’ base To get that natural and uncomplicated look focus on minimal foundation and concealer. The goal is not to create an overly polished look but to enhance your natural skin. If you need to conceal persistent acne scars, opt for a color corrector instead of layering on a heavy foundation.

Opt for creamy formulas on cheeks and lips For that healthy, lit-from-within glow like Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor, choose creamy formulas instead of powders. Cheek and lip tints are ideal for the rest of your makeup. For a natural blush, use your fingertips to blend the product onto your cheeks, and add a hint of color to your lips using cheek and lip tints.

Groom your brows and lashes Achieving a minimal look involves keeping your eyebrows more natural, and avoiding a sharply filled-in appearance. Use a tinted brow gel to cover uneven areas and maintain a natural, nourished look. You can skip kajal on the waterline and opt for a single coat of mascara on your lashes.