Here's some inspiration for your Diwali look

MUMBAI: The holiday season has here, and as people everywhere rejoice fervently in honour of Diwali, the sky is illuminated with fireworks. Diwali's unifying effect is evident online, as Bollywood celebrities capture the essence of the celebration by dressing in traditional attire.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar radiates grace in Classic Gulabi Gulal Saree by Punit Balana. The delicate mirror and patra work, along with a halter neck, fully embroidered blouse, embody a narrative of timeless elegance and modern allure.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita chooses to look sexy in Ritu Kumar couture, channeling goddess-festive vibes.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki stuns in an asymmetric structured draped dress from Amit Aggarwal. The dress looks unique and truly one of a kind.

Tara Sutaria





True to its name, the Rani Sa Anarkali from first-ever couture capsule is meant to make you feel like royalty. Punit Balana’s Silk Kalidar and Jacket set carried by Tara Sutaria is enriched with gold kaanch ka kaam and salma accents, exuding unmatched regal opulence. The entire set is a blend of grandeur with comfort by using lightweight materials and exquisite embellishments.



Katrina Kaif





Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood beauty known for her timeless grace, graced the festive season in an exquisite Tarun Tahiliani ensemble that captured the hearts of all. Her outfit, a work of art in itself, featured an intricate Gara-embroidered saree crafted from silk georgette, boasting unparalleled beauty. Paired with this enchanting saree was a rily-embroidered blouse with sheer sleeves embellished with crystals, adding a touch of opulence and sophistication.



Shilpa Shetty





Shilpa Shetty, the best body in the business, continues to defy the sands of time with her unparalleled charm. The star made heads turn as she graced the city's event scene, bedecked in a stunning pink saree that left everyone in awe.



Huma Qureshi









Huma Qureshi channels effortless style in a classic Ritu Kumar suit for Diwali celebrations.