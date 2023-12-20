Here is how you can take care of hair in winters

NEW DELHI: The winters are here and your hair gets dry and frizzy fairly immediately in cold weather. Winds and low temperatures can have a variety of effects on your hair. All types and textures of hair suffer during the winter months. To keep them soft and healthy, hair has to be protected from the cold, just like skin. Protect your hair from static electricity, harsh winds, frigid air, and even inside heat. To keep your hair looking fantastic even in the bitter cold, use these winter hair care tips.

Cover your head with a hat or scarf This winter, cover your hair with hats and scarves. To shield your hair from the chilly air, first cover it with a silk or satin scarf and then layer it with cotton or woollen materials. Silk or satin are your finest options because covering your hair with cotton or woollen materials can create friction, broken ends, and breakage.

Use of heat-styling tools You name it, ironing sticks, straighteners, dryers, and more. When styling your hair in the winter, these are the most popular tools you may be employing. It also causes your scalp to become dry and more prone to dandruff, so proceed with caution.

Lower the water temperature Hot water can strip your hair of moisture, making it brittle and more prone to breaking, even if a warm shower could be just what you need when the temperature drops below zero. After giving your hair a gentle wash, give it a cool rinse.

Use of oil Use an oil-based hair treatment to replenish moisture in your hair after the harshness of winter. If your hair is dry and damaged, choose a lightweight leave-in solution that contains argan oil to rapidly revive it. Every day, apply nourishing hair oil to the ends of your hair to help seal in moisture and provide protection.

Fight the flakes This season, you might see flakes on your scalp that are white or yellowish and fall onto your shoulders. Dandruff is the usual complaint during the winter. A fungal infection or a dry scalp in the winter can be the cause of dandruff. Use a shampoo that targets dandruff and has active chemicals such as coal tar, salicylic acid, zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, and selenium sulphide.