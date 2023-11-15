Golden smiles and celebrations this festive season

CHENNAI: For the auspicious festival of Diwali, lifestyle brand, Fabindia, unveils a collection that encapsulates the very spirit of the festival. It is a reflection of those golden moments, connecting with loved ones, classic fragrances filling the air, family and friends celebrating with joy and love.

Fabindia's Svarnim Collection transcends the boundaries of tradition and innovation, presenting a treat for the senses. It includes jewel tones of ruby reds, deep blues, rich purples and bright pinks, reds and yellows, to name a few.

Svarnim epitomizes the ethos of Fabindia—celebrating the grandeur of Indian heritage while embracing the grace of modern living. The extensive range of handcrafted kurtas embellished with delicate embroidery like Zari work, Khari prints with rich brocade trims and stunning Banarasi, Maheshwari and Chanderi silk saris are timeless masterpieces that will remain in vogue for generations.

Complete your looks opulently with intricately designed polki and pearl jewellery. Choose from an array of jutties and sandals featuring the brightest of colours. Match them with hand embroidered clutches and silk brocade potlis.

Illuminate your living spaces with Fabindia's handpicked Diwali decor.

From enchanting diyas that flicker with ancient charm to mesmerizing wooden furniture and ceramic tableware that evoke cultural magnificence, our collection transforms your abode into a realm of luminous beauty.

Indulge in the joy of gifting with Fabindia’s hand picked curation of gifts. Be it for close family and friends or colleagues, choose from apparel, home décor, personal care or thoughtfully created gift boxes.

The Svarnim collection is available at all Fabindia stores or online.