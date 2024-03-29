From Janhvi to Sara: Take a cue from Bollywood divas to dazzle in fishtail lehengas

MUMBAI: Lehengas add a regal touch to a woman's wardrobe. Their flares and twirls make them a must-have for weddings. This is especially true for fishtail lehengas, the latest fashion trend. These mermaid-style lehengas hug the body from the waist to the knees before flaring out dramatically, offering a stylish look. Here are five Bollywood-inspired fishtail lehengas which would elevate your fashion game.

Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Agarwal dazzled in a golden reception lehenga designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, showcasing a mermaid-cut silhouette. The actress looked stunning with her hair left open and minimal makeup and accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi opted for an emerald green lehenga embellished with sparkling sequins all over. The highlight of her outfit was the blouse, featuring a plunging neckline, midriff-crossed detail, and a cutout back adorned with green stones.

Kiara Advani

For her reception, Kiara chose a unique fishtail gown by Manish Malhotra, featuring a cream silk top paired with a long black velvet skirt. She accessorized with statement emerald and diamond necklaces and completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl-filled eyes, and tied-back hair. Sidharth looked dapper in a glittery black tuxedo.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in a stunning pearl lehenga, radiating sheer elegance. She opted for a subtle makeup look and elegantly tied her hair into a bun, emphasizing the gracefulness of her attire.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a rose-pink floral lehenga, featuring a mermaid-style silhouette and an off-shoulder blouse. The intricately embellished lehenga accentuated her figure, while her soft, cascading waves and half-tie hairdo added sophistication to her ensemble.