From Deepika to Anushka: Bollywood divas who slayed the denim look

MUMBAI: Fashion trends may evolve, but denim remains a timeless fashion staple that actors always rock with flair. When it comes to slaying the denim look, Bollywood divas have always been at the forefront of fashion trends. By experimenting with different denim pieces and coordinating them well, they have demonstrated how this voguish trend can be effortlessly styled and personalized. Denim has been a popular choice among fashionistas. Here are some top B-Town celebs who have flawlessly pulled off the denim-on-denim look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor has showcased her love for denim on multiple occasions. Be it pairing a denim jacket with jeans or opting for a denim dungaree, she strikes the perfect balance and adds her signature glamour to the ensemble. The 'Kurbaan' actor has been seen effortlessly rocking the double denim trend for years now.





Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Known for her bold fashion choices she has been seen sporting denim in various stylish ways. Whether it's denim skirts, jackets, or overalls, PeeCee adds her unique touch to the denim look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her youthful and chic fashion sense and often incorporates denim into her outfits. From denim shorts paired with crop tops or denim-on-denim look, she knows how to slay the denim look in a fresh and trendy style.





Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor manages to always make a statement with her denim ensembles. Her girl-next-door charm and effortless style make her a perfect fit for this retro-inspired fashion statement. Shraddha's bubbly personality and youthful vibes make her a perfect match for this playful trend. She has been seen wearing denim shirts, jackets, and jeans, all in coordinating shades, creating a chic and edgy outfit.

Anushka Sharma

Her fashion choices are known for their simplicity and elegance. She has been spotted wearing denim in various forms, including denim shirts, jeans, and jumpsuits. Anushka's minimalistic yet chic approach to the denim look is always on point.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, a fashionista in Bollywood has experimented with denim in innovative ways. Whether it's denim jackets, jeans, or dresses, she carries off the denim look with elegance and confidence. With her tall frame and confident demeanour, she slays the trend with absolute panache.

