Fried Rice options for Late-Night Hunger pangs

Mushroom Fried Rice

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 200 grams of mushrooms, cleaned and chopped • 3 cups cooked basmati rice

• 1 tablespoon garlic, finely chopped

• 1 teaspoon spring onion stem, finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon spring onion green

• 1/2 teaspoon ginger, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup onion, diced

• 1/2 cup capsicum, diced

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon chilli sauce

• 1 teaspoon pepper powder

• 1/2 teaspoon vinegar

• Salt to taste

Instructions :

• Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan. Add chopped mushrooms and sauté over medium-high heat until they release water. Keep sautéing until the mushrooms become dry. Remove them from the pan and set aside in a bowl.

• In the same pan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add chopped garlic, spring onion stem, and ginger. Sauté until golden.

• Add diced onion and capsicum to the pan. Sauté over high heat for about a minute, ensuring they remain crunchy.

• Return the sautéed mushrooms to the pan. Add soy sauce, chilli sauce, salt, pepper powder, and vinegar. Quickly sauté for a few seconds over high heat.

• Add cooked basmati rice to the pan. Mix well with the vegetables and sauce. Finally, add chopped spring onion greens and toss the pan over high heat. Mushroom fried rice is ready to be served hot.

Schezwan Egg Fried Rice

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup basmati rice • 1/2 cup water • 8 to 10 dried red chillies

• 1 egg • 1 small carrot, finely chopped • 1/4 cup cabbage, chopped lengthwise

• 1/8 cup capsicum, finely chopped • 2 teaspoons garlic, finely chopped • 1 heaped teaspoon Schezwan sauce or red chilli paste • 1 teaspoon spring onion (white part), finely chopped

• 2 teaspoons spring onion (green part), finely chopped • 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• Salt to taste

Instructions:

• Soak the dried red chillies in a little hot water for an hour. Then transfer them along with water to a mixer jar and grind them to a fine paste. Set aside.

• Pressure cook the basmati rice with enough water for 3 to 4 whistles.

• Fluff the cooked rice with a fork, add a little oil, and set aside.

• In a pan, heat olive oil. Add chopped garlic and the white part of spring onion. Sauté for a minute.

• Then add chopped onion and sauté until it turns transparent.

• Add the chilli paste and soy sauce. Stir well.

• Add chopped carrot and cabbage. Sauté over medium-high flame for 2 minutes.

• Lower the flame and continue sautéing until the vegetables shrink. Then add the chopped capsicum and sauté for another 2 minutes. Crack the egg into the pan and scramble it well with the vegetables.

• Season with salt and pepper powder. Sauté for a minute, then add the cooked rice to the pan.

• Toss the rice and vegetables together until well combined. Finally, add the green part of spring onions and toss for another 2 minutes.

• Garnish with chopped spring onions.

• Serve the Schezwan egg fried rice hot with your choice of side dish or any manchurian.