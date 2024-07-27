FDCI Couture Week: Malaika dazzles in Siddartha Tytler’s black & golden lehenga

NEW DELHI: Model-actress Malaika Arora on Friday turned muse for fashion designer Siddartha Tytler as she walked the ramp for his collection at the FDCI India Couture Week.

Malaika upped the hotness quotient in a black and golden glittering lehenga.

For makeup, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl went all glam with glossy lips, golden eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and contoured cheeks.

Her long tresses were left open with a silver tiara as the hair accessory. She opted for silver bangles and matching 'jhumkas' to round off the look.

Actor Rahul Khanna too walked the ramp for Tytler's collection wearing a black velvety sherwani.

Tytler launched his fashion brand in 2002, and his collection exudes sophistication and elegance, boasting ensembles that showcase interesting structures, bold colours, and sharp cuts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has been the judge on reality shows like ‘India’s Best Dancer’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, and ‘India’s Got Talent’.

She last featured in the show ‘Moving in with Malaika’.

On the other hand, Rahul made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta’s ‘1947 Earth’ (1999) alongside Aamir Khan and Nandita Das.

He has since been a part of projects like ‘Elaan’, ‘Raqeeb’, ‘Tahaan’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, and most recently, ‘Lost’.

Rahul also featured in the dystopian series ‘Leila’ starring Huma Qureshi in the lead.