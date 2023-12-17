Fashion diaries: Winter inspired wedding outfit ideas for women

MUMBAI: It’s chilling winter out there but Shaadi season also.

The winter chill doesn’t stop us from wearing our favourite traditional outfits. As weddings are all about glamour and clothes, it could be a bit difficult to keep yourself warm during wedding festivities.

So, look at the ideas to enhance your wedding look that will keep you warm at the same time.

Velvet lehenga Velvet is one of the fabrics which is used during the fall and winter seasons. Choose a velvet lehenga like actor Shilpa Shetty, who looked gorgeous in a maroon velvet lehenga with silver-golden embellishments. You can also drape velvet pallu over your shoulder like a shawl.





Saree with blazer Give a modern twist to your traditional outfit. As lehengas or saree worn with blazers or jackets are the newest trends for winter weddings. If you are one of those who love to experiment with your looks, try this when you get invites from your friends or relatives.





Gown with jacket Add an extra pinch of glamour to your gown by adding a jacket and gloves. A beautiful gown with cut-out details on it and teaming up with a matching puffer leather jacket and gloves, you can also slay the festive look like Sonam Kapoor did.





Anarkali dress Anarkali is a type of outfit that can be worn in any season. You can skip carrying a dupatta and instead go for a heavily worked shrug with it. Anarkali with a floor-sweeping hem length and a layered ghera is all you need to twirl in a wedding function right.





Saree with full sleeves blouse Try a full-sleeved blouse for a winter wedding. Hustle-free option to add to your festive collection. There is a variety of options and styles to pair them up with any type of saree whether it’s kanjeevaram, silk, or satin.



































