Fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta to walk Cannes red carpet wearing her own label

CANNES: Nagaon, Assam-based fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta, who is known for her unique Mekhela Chador garments, is set to present her creations at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Dutta will walk the red carpet on May 25 in her own designs, alongside supermodels Mirka Oktavia Hendro and Valeriya Hjertenaes, who will showcase her creations.

Sharing her excitement for Cannes 2024, Dutta said in a statement: "I am absolutely thrilled about this year's theme for Cannes. The excitement is palpable, and it’s an honour to showcase my collection at such a prestigious event. This year's theme resonates deeply with my design philosophy, allowing me to explore the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship while pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion."

Further elaborating on how the theme has inspired her to bring her culture and roots to an international platform, Sanjukta shared: "The theme has provided a perfect canvas to blend traditional elements with modern aesthetics, creating pieces that are not only visually stunning but also tell a profound story. The anticipation of seeing my creations come to life on the red carpet is immense."

"This theme has inspired me to delve into the cultural depths of our artisanal techniques, infusing them with a fresh, avant-garde twist. It’s a celebration of art, culture, and innovation, and I can't wait for the world to witness the beauty and elegance of my designs at Cannes. The journey of bringing this vision to life has been exhilarating, and I'm excited to share this passion and creativity with everyone," added Sanjukta, whose designs have previously graced fashion events such as Milan, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks.

In 2019, Dutta's Assamese silk gown was worn by 'Top Model UK' winner Ingrida Ilgine at Cannes.

In 2023, models Ingrida Ilgine and Marika Howard sashayed down the Cannes red carpet in outfits sourced from Dutta's atelier.

She has styled Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Neena Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manisha Koirala, Mrunal Thakur, Raima Sen, and Shamita Shetty.