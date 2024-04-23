Fashion designer Dolly J’s latest collection 'Basra' highlights timeless elegance of pearls

NEW DELHI: Fashion designer Dolly J says her latest couture collection, named 'Basra', embodies "refined luxury, unrivalled radiance, and a symphony of opulence".

The collection draws inspiration from Basra Pearls, featuring cascading gowns, sarees, lehengas adorned with delicate pearl embellishments, and tailored suits.

'Basra' transcends fashion to become an ode to the eternal allure of natural beauty.

Talking about the new collection, Dolly J told IANS: "Basra embodies refined luxury, unrivalled radiance, and a symphony of opulence and grace."

The Delhi-based designer Dolly Jhunjhunwala, renowned for beautifully crafted Indian wear, shared that 'Basra' captivates the elegance of pearls.

"The collection embraces the spirit of haute couture and continues to captivate the timeless elegance of pearls," said the designer.