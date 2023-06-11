Easy-breezy summer salwar kameez looks of Bollywood divas

MUMBAI: Salwar kameez is a a popular and comfortable choice for women, that remains in fashion and comfortable in summer season. Bollywood has evolved into a one-stop shop for inspiration for various salwar kameez styles. Whether it's for casual wear or semi-formal occasions their fashion choices has provided a plethora of inspiration to many women to embrace this traditional attire in various settings. Here are some examples of Bollywood divas rocking the summer salwar kameez style:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a floral blush pink kurta for her airport appearance as Mrs Kapoor. The calf-grazing length and the loose silhouette of the kurta offer a comfortable and relaxed fit. She paired the kurta with matching flared pants that featured silver patti borders on the hem. Alia draped an organza dupatta over her ensemble, which adds a feminine and traditional touch to the outfit.





Alia Bhatt

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor carries off a full-length salwar kameez suit with grace and elegance. Her salwar kameez suit feature-rich and eye-catching print and also includes beautiful embroidery work on the necklines and borders. These intricate embellishments enhance the overall aesthetic and bring a touch of glamour to her ensembles.

Shraddha Kapoor

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela's fashion sense combines femininity and intricate details. Urvashi Rautela incorporates a red dupatta into her while salwar kameez set, adding a touch of playfulness and femininity. This colour contrast also complements her skin tone and adds a glamorous touch to her outfits.





Urvashi Rautela

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's choice of a white salwar set exemplifies elegance in simplicity. The outfit she wore comprised a printed kurta and matching pair of pants. This minimalist design adds a touch of sophistication while keeping the look understated. To complete the ensemble, Kiara opted for a matching dupatta, which adds a delicate and feminine layer to the outfit.





Kiara Advani

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looked charming and elegant in a pastel pink salwar suit. She paired the kurta with matching palazzo pants and a plain dupatta. The wide-leg silhouette of the Palazzo pants provides a comfortable yet stylish element to the ensemble.





Kangana Ranaut





Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's pure white salwar suit exudes grace and femininity. Her choice of cotton fabric ensures comfort, making it an ideal option for a summer airport look. Sara looked traditional and summer-ready in her white salwar suit for her airport look.





Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a desi Punjabi kudi in her hand-embroidered Lucknowi georgette salwar suit for her airport look. Janhvi wore a pastel blue kurta that she with the white palazzo pants, creating a comfortable and stylish combination. To add a touch of flair, Janhvi draped a white dupatta over her outfit.





Janhvi Kapoor



