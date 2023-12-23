Christmas 2023: 5 celeb-approved red outfits for your inspiration

MUMBAI: Christmas is almost here, and we can't wait to start the festivities. The festive month of Christmas and New Year are full of wonderful food, beautiful décor, stylish clothes, and positive energy all around.

We all enjoy dressing up for Christmas in cosy and stylish red attire. Bollywood divas are the best when it comes to style and fashion. Draw styling inspiration from your favourite celebrities and let red take centre stage in your wardrobe.

Kiara Advani Kiara takes every opportunity to show off her sense of style. In addition, Kiara added her fair share of sparkle to the all-red celebrity trend by teaming her sequined cut-out dress with a statement blazer, which makes this the ideal style for you to wear this Christmas.

Janhvi Kapoor The millennial beauty Janhvi Kapoor is prepared to switch up your festive side with this bodycon dress that is all red. This outfit fulfils all the Christmas requirements, both in terms of fit and feel.

Sara Ali Khan Dressed in a little red dress with white ruffles, Sara is a fashion icon who is killing it. Take a cue from Sara and go for a sultry red bodycon thigh-high slit short dress if you want to be the centre of attention at the holiday gathering. You'll be all set to rock the Christmas party if you pair it with a matching red jacket for a glam effect.

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most stylish divas. Whether she is dressed for a party, a magnificent gown, or just something too ethnic, the actress always looks great. Her red dress in the manner of a corset is gorgeous and an essential addition to your Christmas attire. It's fitted, with full sleeves and an off-the-shoulder style. Pair it with diamond drop earrings and pointed shoes for a glamorous look.