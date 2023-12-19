Check out these five hairstyles to slay your Winter look

NEW DELHI: Hair is an important part of a person’s appearance. From curls and waves to straight locks with a fancy haircut, the style of your hair can change your entire look. However, hair trends can be changed season by season. So, here are five styles that can slay your winter look.

Sleek hair look





A sleek hair look has always been popular since the 1970s. This haircut has been popular in recent years. To show off your sleek and silky hair, you can either leave it down or tie it into a pony.

Curls





These days, curls are a trending hairstyle as it is not difficult to manage. It is owing to a variety of hair products designed to improve your curls. So, ladies, lock your curls and set them free.



Curtain bangs





Curtain Bangs is one of the hairstyles that has always been in trend. It adds a highly premium and classy vibe to your outfit. This hairstyle is perfect for you if you have mid-length hair.



Highlights





Highlights are popular in 1980s. This hairstyle has gained prominence. Now, it is back in 2023. Every girl prefers highlights in ash or grey, but you can experiment with any colour of your choice.



Soft bob





A Soft Bob haircut is achieved by cutting your hair in a more delicate manner rather than the crisp, straight locks of a typical bob cut. You'll look great with this hairstyle and some highlights.

