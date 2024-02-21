Channel Spring fashion inspired by Bollywood divas

MUMBAI: Embracing floral prints in your spring wardrobe is a wonderful way to capture the essence of the season. Here are some innovative ways to infuse your spring wardrobe with the charm of floral prints, drawing inspiration from Bollywood celebrities.

Alia Bhatt's spring-ready look sounds like a perfect inspiration for embracing the season. Choose a floral white floor-length gown with a plunging neckline.

Shraddha Kapoor's floral lehenga ensemble set against a greenhouse backdrop indeed sounds like a dreamy and fairytale-inspired look. Choose a lehenga featuring intricate floral embroidery or prints. Opt for a colour palette that complements the natural surroundings, perhaps pastel shades like blush pink, mint green, or lavender.

Look for a chic floral dress with contemporary cuts, interesting necklines, or unique detailing to capture a similar stylish yet comfortable look inspired by Deepika Padukone's floral dress.

Ananya Panday often goes for youthful and trendy looks. To style a saree inspired by her appearance, choose a light-coloured saree with vibrant and trendy floral motifs.