Celebrity-inspired statement earrings to wear this festive season, check here

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are known for their glamorous and extravagant style, especially during the festive season. If you want to take inspiration from Bollywood divas, here are some celebrity-inspired statement earrings to wear this festive season.

Jhumka earrings Jhumkas are a timeless favourite in Indian fashion and have been worn by Alia Bhatt in her recent movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' Look for oversized jhumkas with intricate designs, enamel work, or embellishments like pearls and coloured stones.

Kundan earrings Kundan earrings, as seen on Priyanka Chopra, are known for their exquisite craftsmanship. They feature polished gemstones set in gold or silver, creating a regal and opulent look.

Chandbali earrings Chandbali earrings have a crescent moon shape and have been worn by Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Choose chandbalis with ornate detailing and vibrant gemstones for a festive touch.

Ear cuffs Ear cuffs, as seen on Anushka Sharma, can give a modern and edgy vibe. You can find earcuffs adorned with crystals, pearls, or even meenakari work for a unique look.