Celebrate women’s strength with thoughtful gifts

CHENNAI: Spa day: Treat the special woman in your life to a luxurious spa day for some well-deserved relaxation and rejuvenation. Booking a session at one of the city’s top spa centres can make for the perfect gift. Consider including beauty treatments like a facial, pedicure, or hair spa to pamper her even more.

Meal subscriptions: If you want to gift your female co-worker, consider gifting a nutritious meal subscription from one of the cloud kitchens in the city. With various options available, it's a thoughtful gesture that caters to her food preferences. Opting for a onemonth subscription allows your colleague to enjoy delicious and healthy meals hassle-free.

Make-up products: In today’s world, women enjoy dressing up when they go out. Whether she’s dressing up for a party or the office, makeup adds that extra touch of glamour. With many options available in the market, selecting the perfect makeup products has never been easier.

Customised jewellery: For a truly special gift, consider customised jewellery or accessories. Whether it’s bracelets, earrings, or a necklace with a pendant, there’s an array of options to choose from. Personalise the piece with her initials or a meaningful image to make it even more heartfelt. It’s a thoughtful gesture she’s sure to treasure.