Bollywood's hair colour revolution: Embrace 2024's top 5 trending shades

MUMBAI: Wondering how to spice up your hair game this year? Take a cue from Bollywood's trendsetters who are rocking some seriously stunning hair colours in 2024. From bold hues to subtle transformations, here are the top five trending hair colours inspired by your favourite Bollywood celebrities:

Deepika Padukone's Caramel Balayage

Channelling warmth and elegance, Deepika's caramel balayage is all about seamlessly blended tones that add depth and dimension to her locks. Perfect for those looking to add a touch of sophistication to their style.

Priyanka Chopra's Honey Blonde Ombre





Priyanka's honey-blonde ombre is a blend of golden hues that brighten her complexion and add radiance to her overall look. This versatile colour is perfect for those who want a sun-kissed glow.

Alia Bhatt's Deep Berry Bliss hair





Alia Bhatt's deep berry bliss hair exudes femininity and elegance. This soft pink hue with hints of gold complements various skin tones and adds a touch of romance to any look.

Katrina Kaif's Rich Chocolate Brown hair





Katrina Kaif's rich chocolate-brown hair colour enhances natural beauty with its depth and shine. It exudes classic sophistication and modern charm.

Kriti Sanon's Chestnut Hair Colour





Kriti Sanon's chestnut hair colour has been a revelation, blending earthy and rosy hues seamlessly. This blend of hair colour creates a sophisticated yet trendy look, ideal for those looking to experiment with subtle colour.

