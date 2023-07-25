Bollywood inspired looks for your fashion game during travel

MUMBAI: Bollywood divas have been known for setting trends in the fashion world, and the airport has become a popular runway for their chic and stylish looks. These Bollywood divas' airport looks showcase a diverse range of styles, from glamorous to laid-back, and provide plenty of fashion inspiration for travelers.

Let's take a journey through the style choices of stunning Bollywood divas known for their impeccable fashion sense, whose airport looks will undoubtedly inspire you to up your fashion game during your own travels:

Deepika Padukone Deepika is known for her elegant and sophisticated style. Her airport looks often feature chic co-ord sets in neutral tones or casual outfits. She pairs these outfits with oversized sunglasses and comfortable yet stylish footwear, striking the perfect balance between comfort and glamor.

Kangana Ranaut Kangana's airport style is bold and edgy. She is often spotted in statement-making outfits that reflect her fearless personality. From trendy leather jackets to quirky prints, she knows how to make a statement and stand out from the crowd.





Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra 's airport looks exude effortless coolness. She often embraces the athleisure trend with stylish pants, crop tops, and sneakers. She adds a touch of glamor with designer handbags and sunglasses, making her look both comfortable and fashionable.





Kareena Kapoor Kareena's airport style is all about comfort and classic elegance. She often opts for minimalistic and well-tailored outfits, complemented by neutral colors and sleek accessories. Her outfits exude a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe, making her a true style icon.



















