Best hairstyles for oily hair

NEW DELHI: Washing your hair daily can be quite a task. Sometimes you just don’t have the time or energy to wash your hair. In fact, many cancel their outing plans as they don’t feel confident enough in stepping out with oily or greasy hair. Several women struggle with how to carry their oily hair like a pro. If you are also one of them, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with hairstyles that you can rock on your oily hair days.

Sleek Pony Sleek ponytail hairstyle is trending a lot these days. Our Bollywood divas also love amping up their stylish look with a sleek pony. Interestingly, oily hair can create the perfect sleek pony without any effort.





Claw Clips If you don't want to open your oily hair, then claw clips will work wonderfully for you. Twist all or half of your hair up and clip any on, the added height this look gives while conceal your oily roots







Low bun Low bun is very trendy and works for all hair types.







Braid it out When in doubt, just braid it out. If you want to conceal the oily roots, a braid is a style that will keep your hair together until your next wash.







Topknot Having a bad hair day? Then you can always rely on topknot hairstyle. One can also use scrunchies or thicker bands to make the topknot bigger.









