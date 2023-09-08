Ananya Panday sizzles in red outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday, who is basking in the success of her recently released film 'Dream Girl 2', has posted some pictures of herself where she is looking gorgeous.

On Thursday, she dropped a string of pictures in which she wore a thigh-high slit skirt and a red bralette. She looked radiant in minimal makeup with limited accessories.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Celebrating #DreamGirl2" with a red heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sussanne Khan reacted to the post. Samantha dropped fire emojis while Sussanne wrote, "Most beautiful doll" in the comment section. Recently, 'Dream Girl 2' has entered the Rs 100 crore club.



To celebrate the occasion, producer Ektaa Kapoor hosted a success party where star cast and celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani among others mark their presence.

'Dream Girl 2' is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.